Tips Wanted In Case Of Missing Oakland County Army Veteran [PHOTOS]

WATERFORD (WWJ) – Family members are pleading for tips as concern grows in the case of a missing U.S. Army veteran.
David Folsom, a commander with the Army National Guard, disappeared early in the morning of Wednesday, July 12, when his wife says he left their home in the area of Elizabeth Lake and Cooley Lake roads in Waterford Township.
Belinda Mirovsky-Folsom says the 54-year-old served in the National Guard for 20 years — with deployment to Guantanamo Bay and Afghanistan — and now suffers from PTSD.
“Please help me by sharing this post and by having a watchful eye out for this well-respected military man and wonderful father and husband,” Mirovsky-Folsom wrote.
Folsom is described as 6’3″ tall and around 220 lbs. with silver military cut hair and brown eyes. He left his truck parked in the driveway and is believed to be on foot.
Mirovsky-Folsom said state and local authorities have been notified and are actively searching for her husband.
Anyone who may have seen this missing man is asked to call Waterford Police 248-674-0351.