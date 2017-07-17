Troopers Going Door To Door To Find Missing 9-Year-Old

HILLSDALE (WWJ) – Michigan State Police and others are looking for a nine-year-old boy, Jace Lyon, in Hillsdale County in southern Michigan.
Troopers are going door to door in an attempt to find the young boy.
State Police Lieutenant Andrew Stoner says Jace has been missing since Saturday night when he ran away from his Fayette Township home.
“We’ve got a canine out in the area trying to get a track on him,” said Stoner. “There’s no indication that he’s left in a vehicle or with anybody else at all — it’s believed that he’s on foot.”
Jace Lyon is white, with brown hair and brown eyes, he’s 4-foot-6 and weighs about 55 lbs. It’s not known what he was wearing when he went missing.
Stoner says this is the same boy who ran away from home in January and was found in a neighbor’s basement at the of the Hillsdale County probate judge about a mile away.
Anyone who sees him should call Michigan State Police at (517) 780-4580.