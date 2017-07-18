CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
Coast Guard, Good Samaritans Rescue 5 From Vessel Fire

July 18, 2017 6:09 PM
Filed Under: Big Sable Pointe, boat fire, Good Samaritan Rescue

BIG SABLE POINTE, Michigan – Five people on a burning boat have some good Sarmaritans to thank for a water rescue Tuesday.

The U.S. Coast Guard responded to a call for help as a fire raged on a vessel near Big Sable Point, Michigan, as they made their way to the scene they passed a good Samaritan who had brought the five people safely on his boat.

The 31-foot Tiara Cabin Cruiser was fully engulfed and eventually sank in 75 feet of water.

boat fire photo u s coast guard district 9 Coast Guard, Good Samaritans Rescue 5 From Vessel Fire

Photo/U.S. Coast Guard District 9

One passenger, experiencing possible smoke inhalation, was transferred to the Coast Guard and transported to local emergency medical services for further medical evaluation.

A Ludington Fire boatcrew arrived on scene to assist in extinguishing the fire.

The Coast Guard Sector Lake Michigan issued a safety marine information broadcast and is continuing to monitor the situation.

