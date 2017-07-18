Coast Guard, Good Samaritans Rescue 5 From Vessel Fire

BIG SABLE POINTE, Michigan – Five people on a burning boat have some good Sarmaritans to thank for a water rescue Tuesday.
The U.S. Coast Guard responded to a call for help as a fire raged on a vessel near Big Sable Point, Michigan, as they made their way to the scene they passed a good Samaritan who had brought the five people safely on his boat.
The 31-foot Tiara Cabin Cruiser was fully engulfed and eventually sank in 75 feet of water.
One passenger, experiencing possible smoke inhalation, was transferred to the Coast Guard and transported to local emergency medical services for further medical evaluation.
A Ludington Fire boatcrew arrived on scene to assist in extinguishing the fire.
The Coast Guard Sector Lake Michigan issued a safety marine information broadcast and is continuing to monitor the situation.