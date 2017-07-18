Eye On Detroit: Smith Shop Honors Manufacturing Craft At Ann Arbor Art Fair

In 2012, Gabriel Craig and Amy Weiks together opened up Smith Shop, a metalworking studio based in Detroit, Michigan. Smith Shop is all about producing quality metalwork of all descriptions, from making jewelry, goldsmithing projects, and architectural ironwork. A team of metalsmiths and designers is responsible for producing their award-winning work.
“Detroit has a great reputation as a manufacturing and production center, it works to our advantage and we try to live up to the expectation,” said Craig.
Their work has been acknowledged by many publications including Metropolis, Food & Wine, American Craft, and Saveur. “Our goal is to create a ritual and meaning for people who ultimately use them,” said Craig.
You can check out the Smith Shop’s metalwork at the Ann Arbor Art Fair this weekend, July 20 – 23, 2017.
