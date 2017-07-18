CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
Suspect Sketch Released In Highland Park Sexual Assault

July 18, 2017 4:23 PM
Filed Under: Highland Park, sex assault

HIGHLAND PARK (WWJ) – Police need tips from the public to identify a man wanted for sexual assault in Highland Park.

sketch Suspect Sketch Released In Highland Park Sexual Assault

Suspect sketch (Photo: Crime Stoppers)

Crime Stoppers on Tuesday released a composite sketch of the suspect as described by the victim of the attack on Saturday, May 27, at Manchester and John R. roads.

The suspect is described as a black male, around 20 to 27 years old and 200 pounds with a heavy build. He has a brown complexion, brown eyes with and “a sleepy right eye.”

At the time of the crime, the man was wearing a black t-shirt with red lettering going down the right front side of the shoulder with black pants and was riding a black mountain bike.

Details about the victim or circumstances of the incident were not released.

A cash reward of up to $1,000 is now being offered through Crime Stoppers for the tip that leads to an arrest in this case.

Anyone who may recognize the man in the sketch or who has any information about this crime is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 1-800-SPEAK-UP, or text CSM and your tip to 274637. You will not be asked your name or to testify in court.

Crime Stoppers reminds the public never to approach or try to apprehend a suspected criminal. As always, those who feel they are in danger should dial 911.

