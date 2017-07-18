Michigan Draws LSU To Open Maui Jim Maui Invitational

LAHAINA, Hawaii — In conjunction with ESPN, the University of Michigan men’s basketball team announced today (Tuesday, July 18), the Wolverines will face LSU in the first round of the 2017 Maui Jim Maui Invitational on Monday, Nov. 20, at 6:30 p.m. HST (11:30 p.m. EST).

Playing in the bottom half of the bracket, Michigan’s game against the Tigers is set to be televised on ESPNU. If U-M wins, it will play the winner of the Notre Dame/Chaminade matchup on Tuesday, Nov. 21, at 5:30 p.m. HST (10:30 p.m. EST) on ESPN. If the Wolverines lose their first-round game, they will play the loser of the Irish/Silverswords game on Tuesday at 3 p.m. HST (8 p.m. EST) on ESPN2.

The top half of the Maui Invitational bracket matches Marquette against VCU and Wichita State against California in the first round. The championship game will be contested on Wednesday, Nov. 22, at 5:30 p.m. HST (10:30 p.m. EST) on ESPN2.

Since expanding the Maui Invitational format in 2011, U-M’s tournament will first begin in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 11, as the Wolverines will square off against North Florida at Crisler Center as part of a series of Maui Mainland games for the eight-team field.

Michigan will be making its sixth trip to Maui after competing in events in 1985, 1998, 1994, 1998 and most recently in 2011. U-M carries a 10-4 overall record that includes tournament championships in 1985 and 1988.

2017 Maui Jim Maui Invitational

Monday-Wednesday, Nov. 20-22, 2017

Lahaina Civic Center • Lahaina, Hawaii

Monday, Nov. 20

vs. LSU, 6:30 p.m. HST (11:30 p.m. EST) — ESPNU

Tuesday, Nov. 21

If win, vs. winner of Notre Dame/Chaminade, 5:30 p.m. HST (10:30 p.m. EST) — ESPN

If lose, vs. loser of Notre Dame/Chaminade, 3 p.m. HST (8 p.m. EST) — ESPN2

Wednesday, Nov. 22

If win semifinal, advance to championship, 5:30 p.m. HST (10:30 p.m. EST) — ESPN2

If lose semifinal, 3rd-4th place game, 3 p.m. HST (8 p.m. EST) — ESPN2

If win consolation, 5th-6th place game, Noon HST (5 p.m. EST) — ESPN2

If lose consolation, 7th-8th place game, 9:30 a.m. HST (2:30 p.m. EST) — ESPNU