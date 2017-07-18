CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
Michigan Draws LSU To Open Maui Jim Maui Invitational

July 18, 2017 11:22 AM
Filed Under: Michigan Basketball

LAHAINA, Hawaii — In conjunction with ESPN, the University of Michigan men’s basketball team announced today (Tuesday, July 18), the Wolverines will face LSU in the first round of the 2017 Maui Jim Maui Invitational on Monday, Nov. 20, at 6:30 p.m. HST (11:30 p.m. EST).

Playing in the bottom half of the bracket, Michigan’s game against the Tigers is set to be televised on ESPNU. If U-M wins, it will play the winner of the Notre Dame/Chaminade matchup on Tuesday, Nov. 21, at 5:30 p.m. HST (10:30 p.m. EST) on ESPN. If the Wolverines lose their first-round game, they will play the loser of the Irish/Silverswords game on Tuesday at 3 p.m. HST (8 p.m. EST) on ESPN2.

The top half of the Maui Invitational bracket matches Marquette against VCU and Wichita State against California in the first round. The championship game will be contested on Wednesday, Nov. 22, at 5:30 p.m. HST (10:30 p.m. EST) on ESPN2.

Since expanding the Maui Invitational format in 2011, U-M’s tournament will first begin in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 11, as the Wolverines will square off against North Florida at Crisler Center as part of a series of Maui Mainland games for the eight-team field.

Michigan will be making its sixth trip to Maui after competing in events in 1985, 1998, 1994, 1998 and most recently in 2011. U-M carries a 10-4 overall record that includes tournament championships in 1985 and 1988.

2017 Maui Jim Maui Invitational
Monday-Wednesday, Nov. 20-22, 2017
Lahaina Civic Center • Lahaina, Hawaii

Monday, Nov. 20
vs. LSU, 6:30 p.m. HST (11:30 p.m. EST) — ESPNU

Tuesday, Nov. 21
If win, vs. winner of Notre Dame/Chaminade, 5:30 p.m. HST (10:30 p.m. EST) — ESPN
If lose, vs. loser of Notre Dame/Chaminade, 3 p.m. HST (8 p.m. EST) — ESPN2

Wednesday, Nov. 22
If win semifinal, advance to championship, 5:30 p.m. HST (10:30 p.m. EST) — ESPN2
If lose semifinal, 3rd-4th place game, 3 p.m. HST (8 p.m. EST) — ESPN2
If win consolation, 5th-6th place game, Noon HST (5 p.m. EST) — ESPN2
If lose consolation, 7th-8th place game, 9:30 a.m. HST (2:30 p.m. EST) — ESPNU

