Walmart ‘Very Sorry’ After N-Word Appears In Product Description

DETROIT (WWJ) – It’s not something Walmart customers expected to see while shopping for a hair net online.

The retailer is apologizing after a racial slur was used in a product description by a third-party vendor on its website.

The n-word, which proceed the word “brown” as a color option, was featured in the headline for the product — Jagazi Natural’s Full Cap Weaving Net — and appeared again in the more detailed product description below.

The item has since been removed from Walmart’s website.

“We are very sorry and appalled that this third party seller listed their item with this description on our online marketplace,” Walmart said in a statement posted by the New York Daily News. “It is a clear violation of our policy and has been removed, and we are investigating the seller to determine how this could have happened.”

The issue was apparently first noticed by Twitter user Kwani Lunis who called out the company in a tweet over the weekend.

“Hey @Walmart what are you doing,” she asked about the offensive listing.

It’s unclear at this time if a Walmart employee overlooked the issue while approving items for sale, or if perhaps the company needs to assign someone to do so going forward.

Walmart has been trying hard to compete better with online leader Amazon, and now sells 50 million products on its site including those from third-party sellers. Though it has never shared the exact breakdown, Walmart.com has thousands of such vendors.

