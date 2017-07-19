Born And Raised In Detroit, Renee Hall Will Be First Female Police Chief In Dallas

DETROIT (WWJ) – Detroit Deputy Police Chief Renee Hall is moving up in the ranks. She’s been named the new police chief in the city of Dallas.

“The most important thing that we need to know is that it takes the entire city to police any city,” said Hall. “Whether that is Detroit or Dallas we need everybody – all hands on deck, everybody working together so one of the things that I’m so proud of is being able to build partnerships with the businesses, the clergy, the residential communities here along with others.”

Detroit Police Chief James Craig says this is an exciting day, as Hall will be representing the city:

“This makes her the first executive, the first command officer to leave this department and take on — not just a police chief job in another city — we’re talking about a major city, and I will tell you that that is not a small undertaking.”

Can Hall be neutral when it comes to sports? When asked who she’d be rooting for — The Dallas Cowboys or the Detroit Lions — Hall was diplomatic.

“I was born and raised in the city of Detroit,” says Hall, “and the Detroit Lions will always be near and dear to my heart, but I will be wearing a Dallas Cowboy’s hat — except when they are playing Detroit.”

Hall will be Dallas’s first female police chief. She’s been a part of the Detroit Police Department for nearly 19 years.