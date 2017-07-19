CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you […]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Contesting […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: […]

Born And Raised In Detroit, Renee Hall Will Be First Female Police Chief In Dallas

July 19, 2017 5:16 PM
Filed Under: Dallas Police Chief, dpd, Renee Hall

DETROIT (WWJ) – Detroit Deputy Police Chief Renee Hall is moving up in the ranks. She’s been named the new police chief in the city of Dallas.

renee hall credit detroit police dept Born And Raised In Detroit, Renee Hall Will Be First Female Police Chief In Dallas

Renee Hall (Credit Detroit Police Dept)

“The most important thing that we need to know is that it takes the entire city to police any city,” said Hall. “Whether that is Detroit or Dallas we need everybody – all hands on deck, everybody working together so one of the things that I’m so proud of is being able to build partnerships with the businesses, the clergy, the residential communities here along with others.”

Detroit Police Chief James Craig says this is an exciting day, as Hall will be representing the city:

“This makes her the first executive, the first command officer to leave this department and take on — not just a police chief job in another city — we’re talking about a major city, and I will tell you that that is not a small undertaking.”

Can Hall be neutral when it comes to sports? When asked who she’d be rooting for — The Dallas Cowboys or the Detroit Lions — Hall was diplomatic.

“I was born and raised in the city of Detroit,” says Hall, “and the Detroit Lions will always be near and dear to my heart, but I will be wearing a Dallas Cowboy’s hat — except when they are playing Detroit.”

Hall will be Dallas’s first female police chief. She’s been a part of the Detroit Police Department for nearly 19 years.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch