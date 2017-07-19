Michigan Man First In World To Be Treated With New Technology To Track, Treat Cancer

GROSSE POINTE FARMS (WWJ) – Henry Ford Medical Center in Grosse Pointe Farms is the first in the world to use FDA-approved MRI Guided Radiation Therapy.

The technology allows doctors to simultaneously track and treat the cancerous area.

The first patient in the world was treated Wednesday for prostate cancer using this therapy reports WWJ’s Health Reporter Dr. Deanna Lites.

Dr. Ben Movsas, a radiation oncologist, describes the innovative treatment.

“We could see the patient’s prostate in real time – moving as we are treating the patient,” said Movsas. “So as the radiation machine is on, the MRI machine is on, so we have a 100 percent confidence that 100 percent of the patient’s prostate, the target, was treated and that’s, really, what we care about.”

The technology can be used to treat all types of cancer.