Michigan Officer Fatally Shoots Suspect During Altercation

July 19, 2017 11:35 PM
SAGINAW, Mich. (AP) – Authorities say a Michigan man pulled over on suspicion of drunken driving was shot to death after he attacked two police officers.

State Police Sgt. Duane Zook says 39-year-old Farhad Jabbari of Saginaw was pronounced dead at the scene Wednesday after being shot during the altercation. Zook says one officer suffered an arm wound and was hospitalized. The second officer suffered facial and eye injuries and was treated at a hospital and released.

Zook says the fight began after Jabbari was placed in a police cruiser. He says the arresting officer opened the cruiser’s rear door after noticing the suspect’s movement was not typical of a person who was handcuffed. That’s when Jabbari allegedly attacked.

Saginaw Township Police Chief Don Pussehl says it’s unclear who shot the officer or whether the man had a gun.

Zook says Michigan State Police is investigating the shooting.

 

