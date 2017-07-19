Reports: Amazon Planning Third Distribution Center In Metro Detroit

July 19, 2017 6:25 AM
Filed Under: amazon

SHELBY TOWNSHIP (WWJ) – A third Amazon distribution center may be coming to metro Detroit, this time in northern Macomb County.

According to Crain’s Detroit Business, the online retail giant is looking at the site of the old Visteon Plant at 23 Mile and Mound roads in Shelby Township.

Plans call for the construction of a 1 million-square-foot facility that would create roughly 1,000 jobs.

No confirmation from Amazon or local officials who need to sign off on property redevelopment plans for the proposed million-square-foot facility.

Two other Amazon centers are currently under construction in Michigan. A center in Livonia is set to open later this fall, while the one in Romulus will be opening next year.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch