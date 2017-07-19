Senator John McCain Diagnosed With Brain Tumor

WASHINGTON D.C. (WWJ) – A statement released by the office of Arizona Senator John McCain states that he has been diagnosed with a brain tumor.

The statement, in part, notes that Sen. McCain’s “underlying health is excellent … and that the family is exploring treatment options.

“Treatment options may include a combination of chemotherapy and radiation,” it added. “The Senator’s doctors say he is recovering from his surgery ‘amazingly well’ and his underlying health is excellent.”

Meanwhile, McCain’s office released a statement in wake of the recent revelation.

“Senator McCain appreciates the outpouring of support he has received over the last few days. He is in good spirits as he continues to recover at home with his family in Arizona. He is grateful to the doctors and staff at Mayo Clinic for their outstanding care, and is confident that any future treatment will be effective. Further consultations with Senator McCain’s Mayo Clinic care team will indicate when he will return to the United States Senate.”

His daughter Meghan posted a message about her father’s diagnosis.