Body Found In Waterford Township May Be That Of Missing Army Veteran

WATERFORD TWP (WWJ) – Authorities say a body discovered in Waterford Township may be that of a missing Army Veteran.

No official confirmation has been made at this time from police, but multiple reports say David Folsom has been found dead. Suicide is suspected.

Folsom, a Command Sergeant Major with the Army National Guard, disappeared early in the morning of Wednesday, July 12, when he walked away from his home in the area of Elizabeth Lake and Cooley Lake roads.

The 54-year-old served in the National Guard for 20 years — with deployment to Guantanamo Bay and Afghanistan — and suffered from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, according to his family.

Folsom’s wife, Belinda Mirovsky-Folsom, said he had recently been struggling. Earlier this month, he was missing for about nine hours when he became disoriented and wandered to a local park.

“In June (he started) kind of having some issues with his job and just what to do; kind of life-type decisions,” she told WWJ Newsradio 950. “And we could just see that it started snowballing. He wasn’t sleeping very well, he started having some panic attacks.”

An investigation is ongoing.

