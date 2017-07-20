Gordon’s Sac Fly In 9th Gives Royals 4-3 Win Over Tigers

July 20, 2017 12:00 AM

By DAVE SKRETTA/AP Sports Writer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Brandon Moss doubled off the wall in the ninth to score the tying run, and Alex Gordon drove him home with a sacrifice fly to bail out closer Kelvin Herrera and give the Kansas City Royals a 4-3 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday night.

Moss homered in the third inning before coming through against Tigers closer Justin Wilson (3-4) in the ninth – shortly after Mikie Mahtook’s two-run shot off Herrera had given Detroit the lead.

Moss went to third on the throw to the plate, and Gordon sent a fly ball to center that was just deep enough to give him his sixth career walk-off RBI and the Royals a much-needed win.

They had lost the first two games of the series and seven of eight overall.

 

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

