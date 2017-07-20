Gordon’s Sac Fly In 9th Gives Royals 4-3 Win Over Tigers

By DAVE SKRETTA/AP Sports Writer
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Brandon Moss doubled off the wall in the ninth to score the tying run, and Alex Gordon drove him home with a sacrifice fly to bail out closer Kelvin Herrera and give the Kansas City Royals a 4-3 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday night.
Moss homered in the third inning before coming through against Tigers closer Justin Wilson (3-4) in the ninth – shortly after Mikie Mahtook’s two-run shot off Herrera had given Detroit the lead.
Moss went to third on the throw to the plate, and Gordon sent a fly ball to center that was just deep enough to give him his sixth career walk-off RBI and the Royals a much-needed win.
They had lost the first two games of the series and seven of eight overall.
