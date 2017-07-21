Charlotte McKinney On A Beach In A Thong Is The Best Thing You’ll See Today [VIDEO]

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc
When Charlotte McKinney first hit the scene, she was dubbed “the next Kate Upton.”
You have seen her in Carls Jr. commercials as well as GQ and now a new video has surfaced of the model on the beach — and it doesn’t disappoint.
The video starts off simple enough with her grabbing a bite to eat. And then out of nowhere, she decides to change her clothes and go to the beach in a barely there thong.
CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE NSFW VIDEO.
I’m not sure if there is a point to the video other than showing off the assets of the gorgeous model.
She also has over 1 million followers on Instagram. After seeing some of her photos, you will know why.
Is there a better way to start your weekend than with Charlotte McKinney?