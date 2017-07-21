Charlotte McKinney On A Beach In A Thong Is The Best Thing You’ll See Today [VIDEO]

July 21, 2017 12:33 PM
Filed Under: Charlotte McKinney

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc

When Charlotte McKinney first hit the scene, she was dubbed “the next Kate Upton.”

You have seen her in Carls Jr. commercials as well as GQ and now a new video has surfaced of the model on the beach — and it doesn’t disappoint.

The video starts off simple enough with her grabbing a bite to eat. And then out of nowhere, she decides to change her clothes and go to the beach in a barely there thong.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE NSFW VIDEO.

I’m not sure if there is a point to the video other than showing off the assets of the gorgeous model.

She also has over 1 million followers on Instagram. After seeing some of her photos, you will know why.

Kaupulehu 🌺

A post shared by charlottemckinney (@charlottemckinney) on

baywatchmovie premiere 🌴 @stylememaeve @jennifer_yepez @marc_cornwall

A post shared by charlottemckinney (@charlottemckinney) on

Desert heat 🌞

A post shared by charlottemckinney (@charlottemckinney) on

Ok can it be summer now 🙄⛱

A post shared by charlottemckinney (@charlottemckinney) on

FRIDAY 👖 time to put your party pants on @missoni

A post shared by charlottemckinney (@charlottemckinney) on

All of this rain making me miss days in Hawaii 😩🌺

A post shared by charlottemckinney (@charlottemckinney) on

Is there a better way to start your weekend than with Charlotte McKinney?

