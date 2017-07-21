Charlotte McKinney On A Beach In A Thong Is The Best Thing You’ll See Today [VIDEO]

By: Evan Jankens

@kingofthekc

When Charlotte McKinney first hit the scene, she was dubbed “the next Kate Upton.”

You have seen her in Carls Jr. commercials as well as GQ and now a new video has surfaced of the model on the beach — and it doesn’t disappoint.

The video starts off simple enough with her grabbing a bite to eat. And then out of nowhere, she decides to change her clothes and go to the beach in a barely there thong.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE NSFW VIDEO.

I’m not sure if there is a point to the video other than showing off the assets of the gorgeous model.

She also has over 1 million followers on Instagram. After seeing some of her photos, you will know why.

Kaupulehu 🌺 A post shared by charlottemckinney (@charlottemckinney) on Jun 9, 2017 at 11:23pm PDT

baywatchmovie premiere 🌴 @stylememaeve @jennifer_yepez @marc_cornwall A post shared by charlottemckinney (@charlottemckinney) on May 17, 2017 at 10:08am PDT

Desert heat 🌞 A post shared by charlottemckinney (@charlottemckinney) on Apr 15, 2017 at 1:03pm PDT

Ok can it be summer now 🙄⛱ A post shared by charlottemckinney (@charlottemckinney) on Mar 18, 2017 at 4:19pm PDT

FRIDAY 👖 time to put your party pants on @missoni A post shared by charlottemckinney (@charlottemckinney) on Feb 10, 2017 at 12:52pm PST

All of this rain making me miss days in Hawaii 😩🌺 A post shared by charlottemckinney (@charlottemckinney) on Jan 9, 2017 at 10:29am PST

Is there a better way to start your weekend than with Charlotte McKinney?