Cowboys Bring Back Justin Durant For 2nd Season In 2nd Stint

WWJ Weekend Box Office, 7/27/17 - Goo Goo Dolls with Phillip PhillipsListen to WWJ Newsradio 950 on July 27th for your chance to win tickets to see the Goo Goo Dolls with special guest Phillip Phillips visits Meadow Brook Amphitheatre August 3rd.

Miller Lite Appearance (Lakepointe Yacht Club)97.1 The Ticket and Miller Lite have teamed up to give away Detroit Tigers tickets. Come to Lakepointe Yacht Club in Livonia on July 21 from 8:00 pm - 10:00 pm for your chance to win a four-pack to see the Detroit Tigers vs Houston on July 29.

Jamie and Stoney Tigers Ticket GiveawayJamie and Stoney are giving you a chance to win tickets to see the Detroit Tigers vs Minnesota on August 11, courtesy of Chevrolet. Listen to Jamie and Stoney on August 8-9 from 6:00am - 10:00am for your chance to win.

Jamie and Stoney Tigers Ticket GiveawayListen to Jamie and Stoney from 6:00am - 10:00am on Monday, August 7 for your chance to win tickets to see the Detroit Tigers vs Minnesota on August 12.