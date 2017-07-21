Police: Driver Flashes Gun During Road Rage Incident On I-75

July 21, 2017 12:52 PM

TROY (WWJ) – Troy police are searching for a driver who was involved in a road rage incident along I-75.

The incident happened just after 4 p.m. Tuesday on northbound I-75 near Rochester Road.

According to police, a woman was driving on the freeway when a black Chevrolet Cruze pulled in front of her vehicle and the driver started flipping her off for an unknown reason.

The woman says she tried to change lanes several times, but the other driver would not allow her to move. The woman decided to exit the freeway at Rochester Road, but became stopped in rush-hour traffic.

At that point, the suspect allegedly slowed down in the right through-lane and started yelling at the woman through his open passenger window. The woman told police that when she looked toward the man, he pointed a silver handgun at her and then drove away, continuing northbound on I-75.

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 21- to 23 years-old.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 248-524-3443.

