Miguel Cabrera Leaves After Getting Hit In Chest At First Base

July 22, 2017 5:02 AM
Filed Under: Detroit Tigers, Miguel Cabrera

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Detroit Tigers star Miguel Cabrera had to leave the game against Minnesota in the fifth inning Friday night after taking a hard-hit grounder off the chest at first base.

Trainer Kevin Rand and Anibal Sanchez #19 of the Detroit Tigers check on Miguel Cabrera #24 during the fourth inning of the game against the Minnesota Twins on July 21, 2017 at Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Tigers defeated the Twins 6-3. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

The ball off the bat of Robbie Grossman in the fourth inning took a big hop and bounced off Cabrera’s chest. He was able to gather himself and get the out at first base on his own, and he remained in the game to finish the inning.

But when it was his turn to hit in the fifth, Tigers manager Brad Ausmus sent Andrew Romine to take his place.

Cabrera was 0 for 2 with two strikeouts in the game. He started the night hitting .262 with 12 home runs and 47 RBIs.

