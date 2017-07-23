DETROIT 1967: The 50th Anniversary Of Unrest: Detroit At Crossroads, Reflections, Recovery

Iglesias, Boyd Lead Tigers Over Twins 9-6

July 23, 2017 7:30 PM

By PATRICK DONNELLY/Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Jose Iglesias had three hits, including a tiebreaking, two-run homer in the seventh that led the Detroit Tigers over Minnesota 9-6 Sunday in a game that took 4 hours, 19 minutes – the longest nine-inning game in Twins history.

Ian Kinsler, James McCann and Alex Presley also had three hits apiece for the Tigers, who took two of three from the Twins. Minnesota fell into third place in the AL Central, 2{ games behind Cleveland and one game back of Kansas City.

Matthew Boyd (4-5) won his second straight start since he was recalled from the minors, striking out a career-high eight in six-plus innings. He allowed three runs, four hits and three walks.

 

 

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch