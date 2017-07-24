11 Charged With Falsifying Records At Home For Veterans In Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS (WWJ) – Eleven people have been charged with falsifying records in connection with the care of patients at a home for veterans in Grand Rapids.

Attorney General Bill Schuette announcing the charges filed in the 61st District Court in Kent County against 11 former caregivers of the Grand Rapids Home for Veterans (GRHV).

According to a statement released by the AG’s office the investigation began immediately after the Michigan Auditor General issued a report in February of 2016 that was highly critical of operations and conditions at the home. The charges filed Monday flow from one of the findings in the Auditor General report dealing with falsification of room checks at the GRHV.

While the federal Veterans Administration provides oversight of the home, it is operated and managed by the State of Michigan.

Charged in the case:

Tyisha Toliver, 40, of Grand Rapids, is charged with four counts of violating MCL 750.492a, intentional inclusion in patient medical records or charts of misleading or inaccurate information.

Doris Penny, 59, of Grand Rapids, is charged with three counts of violating MCL 750.492a, intentional inclusion in patient medical records or charts of misleading or inaccurate information.

Eric Anderson, 59, of Holland, is charged with one count of violating MCL 750.492a, intentional inclusion in patient medical records or charts of misleading or inaccurate information.

Jasmine Ferrer, 27, of Wyoming, is charged with one count of violating MCL 750.492a, intentional inclusion in patient medical records or charts of misleading or inaccurate information.

Cary Gerencer, 52, of Sand Lake is charged with one count of violating MCL 750.492a, intentional inclusion in patient medical records or charts of misleading or inaccurate information.

Sheryl Hillyer, 62, of Lansing, is charged with one count of violating MCL 750.492a, intentional inclusion in patient medical records or charts of misleading or inaccurate information.

Lolitta Jackson, 39, of Grand Rapids, is charged with one count of violating MCL 750.492a, intentional inclusion in patient medical records or charts of misleading or inaccurate information.

Emina Kahriman, 53, of Grand Rapids, is charged with two counts of violating MCL 750.492a, intentional inclusion in patient medical records or charts of misleading or inaccurate information.

Michelle Longmire, 49, of Muskegon, is charged with one count of violating MCL 750.492a, intentional inclusion in patient medical records or charts of misleading or inaccurate information.

Roconda Singleton, 39, of Grand Rapids, is charged with one count of violating MCL 750.492a, intentional inclusion in patient medical records or charts of misleading or inaccurate information.

Sequoyah Thomas, 23, of Grand Rapids is charged with one count of violating MCL 750.492a, intentional inclusion in patient medical records or charts of misleading or inaccurate information.

Anyone aware of misconduct at the Grand Rapids Home for Veterans is encouraged to report it to Attorney General Schuette’s Health Care Fraud Division by calling 800-24-ABUSE.