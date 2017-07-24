3 Annual Conferences Every Michigan Small Business Owner Must Attend



For many reasons, owning and operating a small business in Detroit can be a very lonely endeavor. In order for a small business to work, its founder must dedicate countless hours to the kinds of background tasks that nine to five employees never consider. Over time, the persistence required to keep a small business firmly above water can greatly impair a founder’s perspective on the wider world. As such, it’s important for owners to break out of their routines, and interact and learn from other business people.



Michigan Lean Consortium Annual Conference

August 2-3, 2017

The Hagerty Center at Northwestern Michigan College

$25

The three-day long Michigan Lean Consortium Annual Conference offers entrepreneurs the chance to come together and share their experiences. Doing so lets founders learn about the inevitable problems and difficulties that crop up when doing business in Michigan, and the best ways with which to resolve those issues. In addition to the insights that can be gleaned from the conference’s speakers, this event also allows entrepreneurs the chance to network and workshop important skills like active listening.



Entrepreneur & Small Business Conference and Expo

September 22, 2017

University of Phoenix Southfield

8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m

Starts at $49

The Entrepreneur & Small Business Conference and Expo is an excellent event for small business owners to attend for two key reasons. One, it allows them to gather up-to-date information on important topics such as social media, data security and sales strategies. And two, it offers local entrepreneurs a chance to form a viable business relationships with other founders who operate within the same industry.



Women Entrepreneurs Conference

November 18, 2017

8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

University of Michigan Detroit Center

Starts at $45

The 2017 Women Entrepreneurs Conference, hosted by the Michigan Association for Female Entrepreneurs, offers topics ranging from sales and marketing to finance and technology. Take advantage of the opportunity to network with many other female entrepreneurs, community and government leaders, media, business experts and investors. Learn strategies to help build and grow your small business from many keynote speakers. A celebration of the contributions of women entrepreneurs in Michigan, the Women Entrepreneurs Conference also features expert panel discussions and the “Female Entrepreneur of the Year” award presentation.

This article was written by Mario McKellop for CBS Small Business Pulse

