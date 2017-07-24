Draymond Green Sued For Assault, Battery

Golden State Warriors forward and Michigan State alum Draymond Green will be sued for assault and battery against an unnamed man and woman tomorrow.
ABC News reported that a man and woman will file a new lawsuit against the two-time NBA champion on Tuesday. According to a press release, the man and woman will make a statement tomorrow on the physical assault, bullying and misleading statements made by Green that has “severely impacted their lives.”
The man and woman will be represented by attorney Lisa Bloom. The release states the man and woman want Green to issue an apology and be held accountable for his actions.
No additional details have been released on the case at this time.
It seems like Green is always in the news for something — both good and bad. Last year he was arrested on a misdemeanor assault charge for hitting a former Michigan State football player — Jermaine Edmondson — outside an East Lansing bar. The charges were later dropped and Green paid a $560 fine.