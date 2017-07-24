Michigan Woman Who Stole Flowers From Graves Sentenced To Jail

FLINT (WWJ/AP) – A Michigan woman who stole flowers and other items from local cemeteries and used them to decorate her home has been sentenced to jail time.

Genesee Circuit Chief Judge Richard B. Yuille sentenced Lisa Corcoran of Vienna Township on Monday to nine months in the county jail, with credit for 36 days already served, according to a report by MLIVE.

Corcoran, who pleaded guilty in June to an amended charge of attempted larceny between $1,000 and $20,000, will also serve three years of probation and 240 hours of community service.

Authorities say more than 100 items were taken from 24 gravesites at two cemeteries, including a handmade bench, ceramic and metal decorations, and numerous floral arrangements.

Following the thefts this past spring, Genesee County Sheriff Robert Pickell described the crime as a “new low,” adding that “to steal from the dead is an unimaginable act that defies description.”

The 44-year-old Corcoran was arrested after someone saw a car full of flowers leaving one of the cemeteries.

