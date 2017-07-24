Tips Lead To Arrest In Mt. Clemens Thai Restaurant Break-In

MT. CLEMENS (WWJ) – Tips from the public have led to an arrest in the break-in and robbery of a downtown Mount Clemens restaurant.

Tony Pollack, 53, was identified and taken in for questioning after Thai Orchid Cuisine shared surveillance video of the incident, at 60 Cherry St., early Sunday morning.

The video shows a white male loitering outside the business and looking into the windows before breaking the front glass door, going inside, and heading to the cash register.

According to the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office, a laptop computer and $300 cash were stolen.

On social media, restaurant management thanked tipsters who helped to solve the case.

“Great news! The man has been caught by Macomb County Sheriffs. Due to the volume of sharing of the videos, they were able to identify the man who broke in and arrested him this morning,” reads a message on the Thai Orchid Cuisine Facebook page. “We appreciate the support of our customers and their friends! Thank you! We will be back to work tomorrow.”

Commentors to the page say the suspect is a known transient, often seen loitering and panhandling around the downtown Mt. Clemens area.

Pollack, who authorities say was also wanted for parole absconding, has been charged with one felony count of breaking and entering. He was being held at the sheriff’s office with an arraignment scheduled for Monday afternoon in 41-B District Court in Clinton Township.

According to Michigan Department of Corrections records, Pollack has previous convictions for assault with intent to do great bodily harm, armed robbery, unarmed robbery, home invasion, larceny in a building and fleeing police.