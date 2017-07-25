Arts, Beats & Eats Releases Musical Lineup For Labor Day Weekend

ROYAL OAK (WWJ) – Arts, Beats & Eats turns 20 this year — and the lineup of musical acts will have metro Detroiters dancin’ in the streets.

The B-52’s make a return engagement, as does country singer Dwight Yoakam, you can jam to funk legend George Clinton, rockers 3-11 and the Wallflowers this year. [2017 Beats!]

The streets in downtown Royal Oak will be filled with art, music and food to throughout the weekend — but it wasn’t always this way says organizer Jon Witz.

“We had to basically beg for every artist, you know, we begged the good ones, we went from show to show to put that together, we only had 30 restaurants, four music stations, and you know we had like 80 bands — now we are up to 200 bands – one of the top ranked art shows in the United States – where 400 artists compete to be with us,” says Witz.

While we’ve still got plenty of summer left it’s not too soon to plan for the pre-back to school festival.

“They are rock, reggae, jam roots have just been a joy to listen to — when I went to their show at the Filmore and their crowd is just so passionate about the band, that hosting them is going to be the biggest night in our history, of course, weather permitting – you know,” said organizer Jon Witz.

New on the food menu with year — Sedona Taphouse in Troy will dish up Kobe beef sliders.

The festival begins the Friday before Labor Day — running Sept. 1 – 4.

Get all the latest details on Arts, Eats & Beats – here.