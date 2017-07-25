Best Places To Meet New People In Detroit

By Chase Hunt

Meeting new people in Detroit isn’t far beyond reach with plenty of attractions throughout the city. Whether it’s visiting a local staple or joining a sports team, there’s something for everyone to make new friends. Here’s a short guide to meet new people in Detroit and be entertained at the same time.

Cadieux Cafe

4300 Cadieux Road

Detroit, MI 48224

(313) 882-8560

www.cadieuxcafe.com

Open until 2 a.m. daily, the Cadieux Cafe is the place for an array of activities where people can meet. From feather bowling to archery and bicycling, the cafe retains its Belgian charm with a variety of clubs honoring past times from across the pond. The former Prohibition-era speakeasy is now a social hub in metro Detroit for the culture and those looking for a delicious bite while enjoying Belgian beers. In 2015, ESPN gave a spotlight to the local attraction for its feather bowling, one of the few places in the world to be home to the sport.

Slow Roll Detroit

www.slowroll.bike

Though there is not a definitive location for Slow Roll in Detroit, the bicycling club promotes cohesiveness, peace and unity in the community. With more than 20 rides each year, Slow Roll brings together thousands of people to get to know the city and each other. Memberships are required but even if there are financial burdens, the non-profit offers free memberships to keep the positivity flowing and the networking strong. Visit the official website to get started and have fun meeting people while learning and exercising.

Fowling Warehouse

3901 Christopher St.

Hamtramck, MI 48211

(313) 264-1288

www.fowlingwarehouse.com

With beer, beer and more beer, the Fowling Warehouse is the ultimate spot for sports and fun. For only $10, visitors can play unlimited after joining a lane. If you win, you stay on that lane. If you lose, you find another lane to challenge tossing footballs into bowling pins. It’s also a great place to bring a group of people to challenge other each other with a friendly “Good Fowl” handshake at the end of each match.

Delux Lounge

350 Monroe St.

Detroit, MI 48226

(313) 962-4200

www.deluxlounge.com

If you’re looking for a more casual spot to meet new people, try the Delux Lounge located in the Greektown neighborhood. The bar is reasonably priced for a prime spot in Detroit with a dancefloor and music spun from all genres. It’s also close to downtown attractions with shuttles available for concerts, venues and sporting events. Delux Lounge is within walking distance of many fine and casual dining establishments to go catch a bite with a new friend.

Garden Bowl

4120 Woodward Ave.

Detroit, MI

(313) 833-9700 ext. 205

www.majesticdetroit.com

Built in 1913, the Garden Bowl was considered the working man’s country club. It’s evolved into Detroit’s original “Rock-N-Bowl” spot with glowing bowling lanes and music spinning. Not only is it a place to enjoy one of America’s past times, it is located in the Majestic Theatre Center with several places to sit and chat. The Alley Deck is located above the Garden Bowl and there’s also the Majestic Café and pizzaria.

