Helicopter Crew Rescues Woman, 84, From Michigan Island

July 25, 2017 9:57 PM
Filed Under: Helicopter Rescue, Oden Island

ODEN ISLAND, Mich. (AP) – The U.S. Coast guard says a helicopter crew has rescued an elderly woman from an island in northern Michigan.

It says the crew from Coast Guard Air Station Traverse City located the 84-year-old woman on the north side of Oden Island on Tuesday and transported her to emergency medical services.

It says the woman’s husband dropped her off for her daily walk about 5 p.m. Monday but she didn’t return to the pickup location 30 minutes later as expected. A three-hour police search failed to locate her, and a helicopter search began early Tuesday but was hindered by dense vegetation until first light. She was found about 9 a.m. in a swampy area. She wasn’t identified.

The Island is located about 25 miles south of the Mackinac Bridge.

 

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

