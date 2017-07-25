Keep Out: Police Warn Trespassers After Hundreds Arrested At Old Northville Psychiatric Hospital

NORTHVILLE (WWJ) – Police are cracking down on a popular spot for urban explorers and they have a simple warning for trespassers: Keep out.

More than 300 people have been arrested so far this year for trespassing at the old Northville Psychiatric Hospital, Hometown Life reported. That’s more than the arrest total for all of 2016, which was just under 300.

Anyone caught at the property faces arrest and a misdemeanor charge of trespassing, which carries a penalty of up to 90 days in jail plus a fine of $500, in addition to court costs and administration fees.

Northville Township officials say the building isn’t safe; floors and walls are crumbling apart and exposing asbestos, among other dangers.

Police say the increase in arrests is directly related to an increased zero-tolerance enforcement at the property, which began earlier this year.

Northville Psychiatric Hospital opened in the 1950s and closed in 2003. Although the state sold the land years ago, the former hospital’s remaining roughly 15 structures, as well as 2 miles of underground tunnels, still remain on a 350-acre parcel. Northville Township purchased the site in part in 2009 and plans call for it to become a recreational park, but progress is stalled.