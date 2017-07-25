Michigan Hype Video Will Help You Get Ready For The Season [VIDEO]

By: Evan Jankens

@kingofthekc

This is a big season for the Michigan Wolverines.

Jim Harbaugh is coming into his third season with the Wolverines and after two straight third place finishes in the Big Ten East, Michigan will face a little pressure.

Starting the season off with Florida in AT&T Stadium on Saturday September 2, a hype video for the 2017 season hit YouTube to help you to get ready for the season.

“The season is coming closer by the day, Florida isn’t ready for Jim Harbaugh and The Wolverines,” the caption on the video says.

“Team 138” is what the video is called and it will send shivers down Michigan fans spines.

With images of Charles Woodson running into the stadium with Ohio State players chasing him, the video then transitions into “team 138” working out in the gym.

A high intensity speech is belted before you are in the “The Big House” and then shows players working out and some of the best moments in Michigan history.

The college football season is very close, how many wins do you think Michigan will get this year?