2 Firefighters Burned During Rescue Attempt On Detroit’s West Side

July 26, 2017 6:29 AM

DETROIT (WWJ) – Two Detroit firefighters were injured while trying to save a person from a burning home on the city’s west side.

The pair was part of a crew responding to a home on Minock Street, near Joy and Evergreen roads, around 4 a.m. Wednesday. They went inside the home after being told someone was there.

Once inside, there was a flash of flames and the two firefighters were burned — one on the chin and neck and the other on his arms. Both were taken to the hospital for treatment; their injuries are described as relatively minor.

As it turns out, no one was actually inside the home.

Investigators are now trying to determine a cause of the fire, and if there was any foul play or malicious intent.

Stay with WWJ Newsradio 950 and CBSDetroit.com for the latest. 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch