2 Firefighters Burned During Rescue Attempt On Detroit’s West Side

DETROIT (WWJ) – Two Detroit firefighters were injured while trying to save a person from a burning home on the city’s west side.

The pair was part of a crew responding to a home on Minock Street, near Joy and Evergreen roads, around 4 a.m. Wednesday. They went inside the home after being told someone was there.

Once inside, there was a flash of flames and the two firefighters were burned — one on the chin and neck and the other on his arms. Both were taken to the hospital for treatment; their injuries are described as relatively minor.

2 Detroir firefighters w/minor burns attempting rescue fr home on Minock at Van Buren, Joy-Evergreen area; Turns out, no one inside. @WWJ950 pic.twitter.com/2oVkkD1GyQ — Mike Campbell (@reportermikec) July 26, 2017

As it turns out, no one was actually inside the home.

Investigators are now trying to determine a cause of the fire, and if there was any foul play or malicious intent.

