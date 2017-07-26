2 Firefighters Burned During Rescue Attempt On Detroit’s West Side

DETROIT (WWJ) – Two Detroit firefighters were injured while trying to save a person from a burning home on the city’s west side.
The pair was part of a crew responding to a home on Minock Street, near Joy and Evergreen roads, around 4 a.m. Wednesday. They went inside the home after being told someone was there.
Once inside, there was a flash of flames and the two firefighters were burned — one on the chin and neck and the other on his arms. Both were taken to the hospital for treatment; their injuries are described as relatively minor.
As it turns out, no one was actually inside the home.
Investigators are now trying to determine a cause of the fire, and if there was any foul play or malicious intent.
