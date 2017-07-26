Wayne County Employee Charged With Reckless Driving In Work Zone Fatal Crash

DETROIT (WWJ) – A Wayne County Roads Division truck driver is facing felony charges in connection with a crash that killed a fellow roads worker.
David Wolf, 47, died the morning of March 23 after he authorities say he was pinned between a dump truck and another county vehicle while filling potholes along Van Born Road in Taylor. A second worker, 46-year old Wilbert King, suffered serious injures to his abdomen and leg.
On Wednesday, the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office announced that the 47-year old Wayne County employee who was driving the truck has been charged with reckless driving causing death, reckless driving causing serious impairment, work zone death and work zone injury.
The driver, a Lincoln Park resident, was not in custody at the time the charges were filed.
Prosecutor Kym Worthy said his name will be released after he has been arrested and an arraignment has been set.
Grief counselors were made available for workers following the incident.