Dairy Queen To Open In Defunct Warren Strip Club

July 27, 2017 4:40 PM
Filed Under: Warren

WARREN (WWJ) – Following a years-long legal battle, a once popular topless bar in northwest Warren will be converted to an ice cream shop.

Warren Mayor Jim Fouts said the City Planning Commission approved the site plan at a meeting Monday. It will include a 4149 square-foot Dairy Queen Grill & Chill at Mound Rd. and Martin — with a drive-thru, outdoor seating area and “adequate parking” for customers and employees.

“Now, instead of a sexually-oriented business, we now have a family-oriented business in the center of our city,” Fouts said, in a media release.

“This is truly a victory for Warren residents and an asset to our city. It eliminates a long-standing chronic eyesore and replaces it with a national iconic, well-known family business.”

The building has stood vacation since Jon Jon’s closed in 2010.

The owners of Jon Jon’s topless bar last year lost an appeal for the dismissal of a federal lawsuit against the city. They’d been seeking to reopen and expand the shuttered strip club located on a busy stretch of Mound., south of 12 Mile, near I-696. The case involved the city’s denial of a liquor license, citing zoning rules an a potential negative impact on the neighborhood.

Fouts said he expects local residents will be pleased, and response Thursday to a post on the mayor’s Facebook page was largely positive.

Marjorie Rodriguez commented: “I work at TACOM. This has been an eye sore for years. Great choice for a quick place to eat near TACOM and GM Tech Center.”

Emily Gibson agreed, adding: “Been a disgrace for years now! It’s about time!”

A handful of others seemed a bit let down.

Joseph Marchione wrote, “That was a classic Warren landmark! All the GM executives used to go there. And probably half of the people chiming in. But always questioned, why there was only one in Warren.”

Jim Mesich joked, “Will they give lap dances at the Dairy Queen?”

