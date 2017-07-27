Indiana Officer Dies After Shot Multiple Times Responding To Traffic Crash

July 27, 2017 8:20 PM
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – Authorities say an Indiana police officer has died after being shot multiple times while responding to a traffic crash on the south side of Indianapolis.

Southport Police Chief Thomas Vaughn says the slain officer, Lt. Aaron Allen, was a six-year veteran of his department with nearly 20 years of law enforcement experience.

Sgt. Kendale Adams of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says Allen was responding to a crash where someone was trapped Thursday afternoon when he was shot. He says Allen died at Eskenazi Hospital.

Adams says the person who fired at Allen was shot by another officer responding to the scene, and the suspected shooter and a second person were in custody with non-life-threatening injuries.

Southport is an enclave within the city limits of Indianapolis.

 

