Looking For A Cool Treat On A Hot Day? It’s Blizzard Day

(WWJ) Blizzards are coming through … and no, we’re not talking about weather on the 8s. Instead, participating Dairy Queen locations in southeast Michigan will come together Thursday to use frosty treats to raise funds for Children’s Miracle Network at Beaumont Children’s

During Miracle Treat Day, $1 or more from every Blizzard Treat sold at participating locations will be donated to Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, which raises funds and awareness for 170 children’s hospitals across the U.S. and Canada.

To make it extra special, they announced new Blizzard treat flavors: frosted fudge brownie blizzard and salted caramel blondi blizzard.

The event helps support children like Stella and Lilly Shullman.

“When Lilly and Stella were born at 23 weeks and six days, they had to spend four months in the hospital. We were cautious about the future. Now, they’re 2 year olds eating Dairy Queen Blizzards. Unbelievable! We’re so grateful,” Laura Shullman, Lilly and Stella’s mother, said.

Donations collected on Miracle Treat Day will help Beaumont Children’s fund equipment, treatments and programs, including the Child Life Program that helps reduce children’s anxiety during their hospital stay. Donations also help purchase hospital sleeper sofas for parents and vein finders for babies in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

Last year’s Miracle Treat Day raised more than $44,000 for Beaumont Children’s. Since 1984, Dairy Queen has raised more than $125 million for the charity through fundraising efforts including Miracle Treat Day, the Miracle Balloon campaign and other local initiatives.

To help celebrate Miracle Treat Day, use #MiracleTreatDay on social media.