Movie About Detroit Riots To Be Shown Thursday Night In Campus Martius

July 27, 2017 7:53 AM
Filed Under: Detroit riots

(AP) A free showing of “12th and Clairmount” is planned at Campus Martius Park in downtown Detroit.

The Downtown Detroit Partnership says the documentary will be shown at 8 p.m. Thursday and viewers should arrive early.

It chronicles events leading up to, during and following the riot that started July 23, 1967, at 12th and Clairmount streets.

Sunday was the 50th anniversary of the start of the five-day riot which followed a police raid on an illegal after-hours’ club. The riot left 43 people dead, dozens injured and more than 1,400 buildings burned.

Many in the community blamed frustrations blacks felt toward the mostly white police force and city policies that pushed families into overcrowded neighborhoods.

