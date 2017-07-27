Seven People, One Dog, Escape Side By Side Burning Homes In Livonia

(WWJ) In Livonia Thursday morning, seven people and a dog were able to escape the flames after two homes next door to each other caught fire.
This happened in the 8 Mile/Grand River area, next to Hearthstone Park.
Fire officials says a motor home parked between the houses caught fire and the flames spread from there. No word what may have started the fire in the RV. There were no reports of injuries.
“My daughter heard the bang, it was the RV banging,” said David Robinette, one of the homeowners in the area. He added the RV was “torched” at one point last year.
The fire marshal was investigating the scene Thursday.