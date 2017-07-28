Former Tiger Francisco Rodriguez Sued For Damaging Birmingham Home

By: Evan Jankens

@kingofthekc

When major league baseball players move from team to team they tend to rent a home. And of course when you rent a home, you have to return it the way you found it.

That doesn’t seem to be the case for the Tigers former closer K-Rod.

According to Freep.com, the former All-Star is being sued for $80,000. The lawsuit was filed by the landlord of the Bloomfield Township home, Akram Namou, who filed the lawsuit earlier in July.

Rodriguez allegedly signed a lease for seven months in March of last year for $10,000 a month and the home was fully furnished.

“There is major damage to the house,” said Namou’s lawyer, Rima Elzein of Dearborn. “The hope is to collect and fix it and either put it up for sale or lease it again.” The missing tapestry depicts a tiger. “My client had this beautiful art piece that they had purchased from overseas and it was hanging in the house when they leased it to Mr. Rodriguez,” Elzein said. “My client alleged that it was taken.”

Allegedly damaged items included a TV, crystal floor lamp, glass shelves, glass tiles in the bathroom, a mirror, stained bedding, chipped paint as well as other damages.

Namou kept the $15,000 security deposit on the home, but wants the Tiger art returned and more than $80,000 for the rest of the damage.

According to spotrac.com, Rodriguez has made $85 million over his career.