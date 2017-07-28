Join The Tigers For Yoga In The Outfield

DETROIT – The Detroit Tigers will host a double feature of yoga and baseball at Comerica Park. On sale now, the yoga ticket package is highlighted by a one-hour yoga class on Sunday, August 6 from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. and the choice of a game ticket for one game of the Chicago White Sox series September 14-17. Tickets starting as low as $25.00.

Fans can now purchase the exclusive yoga ticket package that includes a one-hour yoga class in the Comerica Park outfield (weather permitting), a Detroit Tigers branded yoga mat and one mezzanine, upper reserve infield, lower baseline box or upper grandstand game ticket for one game against the Chicago White Sox September 14-17 at Comerica Park. Tickets will also be available on the morning of the event at the box office.

This will be the first time the Detroit Tigers have hosted an on-field yoga event while the team is on the road. The yoga class will be taught by Raina Nemeth and Martin Kelln, owners and teachers at The Yoga Garden in Beverly Hills and is good for all ages and experience levels.

Members from the Danialle Karmanos Work It Out (DKWIO) organization will be accepting donations of Tigers tickets from fans participating in the Yoga class who are unable to attend the Tigers game in September.

Since 2005, Danialle Karmanos’ Kids Work It Out (DKWIO) mission is to provide optimum health in mind, body and spirit to over 8,000 Detroit youth by giving them resources to lead healthy and happy lives. DKWIO is a results-oriented yoga based approach and nutrition education program to help prevent childhood obesity, reduce stress and anxiety, and increase self-esteem. Find out more at kidsworkitout.org.

For more information or to purchase the yoga ticket package, visit tigers.com/yoga. Groups of 15 or more can be purchased by contacting Heather Forrester at heather.forrester@tigers.com. A special yoga ticket is required to participate.