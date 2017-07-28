Monroe Police Are Searching For Man Who Tried To Abduct Boy

MONROE (WWJ) — Police in Monroe are searching for someone who allegedly tried to snatch up a 12-year-old boy from his own front yard on Thursday.

The incident happened on Eastchester Street around 8 p.m. on Thursday. The boy was in his yard grabbing garbage cans when a white man with tattoos and a black hat pulled up and demanded he get in the vehicle.

The boy ran inside and called his father, who came right home and called police.

“At this point with what we are kind of left with it doesn’t necessarily suggest that a crime has occurred but it is highly suspicious and alarming to us that someone would do that, especially not knowing the intentions of an individual and why they would direct a child to get in their car,” Monroe Police Lieutenant John Wall told WWJ.

The red van described by the boy was found blocks away with no one inside.

Police are continuing to investigate this case.