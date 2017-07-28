Red Sox’s Price Going Back On DL With Elbow Inflammation

July 28, 2017 2:25 PM
Filed Under: Boston Red Sox, David Price

BOSTON (AP) — Red Sox pitcher David Price is going back on the 10-day disabled list with inflammation in his left elbow.

Boston announced the move ahead Price’s scheduled start Friday night against Kansas City. Rick Porcello will start in Price’s place. Eduardo Rodriguez will start Saturday and Drew Pomeranz on Sunday in the series finale.

The inflammation is in the same elbow that Price strained during spring training and caused him to begin the regular-season on the disabled list. The Red Sox recalled Robby Scott from Triple-A Pawtucket to fill his spot on the 25-man roster.

Price, who is in the second season of a $217 million, seven-year contract, had made 11 starts since returning from his initial DL stint on May 29. He is 5-3 with a 3.82 ERA.
