Several Michigan Beaches Closed This Weekend

July 28, 2017 7:45 AM

(WWJ) Planning a trip? Take note: The “No Swimming” sign is going up at several local beaches this weekend due to high levels of bacteria.

On the list of beach closures is: Lake St Clair Metropark, Memorial Beach in St. Clair Shores, New Baltimore Park Beach, Forestville Beach in Sanilac County and Scotch Lake in Oakland County.

The cause of the contamination isn’t clear.

Meanwhile if you’re headed up north…there are also beach closures there, including:

Beaverton City Park – Gladwin County
Maple Park – Muskegon County
Brissette Beach Township Park – Bay County
Good Harbor Creek Outlet – Leelanau County
Shalda Creek – Leelanau County
Sunset Park – Grand Traverse County
Pere Marquette Park – Muskegon County
Northport Bay Marina – Leelanau County
Beulah Beach – Benzie County

