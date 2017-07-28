10 Dogs Seized As Authorities Investigate Suspected Fighting Operation

LANSING (WWJ) – At least 10 dogs were taken into protective custody as authorities investigate suspected dog fighting operation in Lansing.

In a news release, the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office said Eaton County Special Response Team, along with Eaton County Animal Control, Thursday afternoon executed a search warrant on Thackin Drive — which is located in part of the City of Lansing that is within Eaton County.

Along with the dogs, deputies also seized “several items to help support the investigation” into allegations of dog fighting, abuse and neglect.

The warrant was part of a joint coordinated investigation with several other departments, the sheriff’s office said. No one was in the home at the time and no arrests were made.

An investigation, with the help of Eaton County Animal Control and the Ingham County Animal Control Office, is ongoing.

It’s unclear at this time if the dogs found were injured or how seriously. No further details were released.