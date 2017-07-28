Wayne Man Charged With Killing Child

WAYNE (WWJ) — A Wayne man is charged with killing a child and injuring another back in October.
Police say 30-year-old Marc Minter is responsible for the death of his 2-year-old boy who was found with blunt force trauma to the back. The boy’s 7-month-old sister was found with multiple fractures to her legs.
An autopsy revealed that the child was the victim of a homicide. The cause of death was blunt force trauma to the back. The incident occurred at the home near Williams Street and Annapolis Avenue.
Minter is being held without bond and faces felony murder and two counts of first-degree child abuse charges.
Minter was arrested on July 28 and is being held without bond. He will appear in court next on August 8th