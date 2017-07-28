Whoops! Athlon Sends Only MSU Cover Magazines To Ann Arbor Store

ANN ARBOR — If you’re in the market for an Athlon Sports College Football Preview magazine in Ann Arbor then you better be fine with a Spartan dominating the cover.
Allison Williams of ESPN tweeted earlier today that a distribution error occurred where Athlon Sports sent only its college football preview magazines with a Michigan State player on the cover to an Ann Arbor store. Below is the tweet:
Odds are that these magazines aren’t flying off the stands thanks to the error. Quite a mistake to make, almost as bad as spelling a coach’s name wrong on a special edition magazine for the College Football Playoff…
Athlon Sports did respond on Twitter looking to fix the mistake but for now it’s a Sparty party at this Ann Arbor store.