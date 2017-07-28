Michigan State, Michigan, College Football, Athlon Sports, Ann Arbor

Whoops! Athlon Sends Only MSU Cover Magazines To Ann Arbor Store

July 28, 2017 6:17 PM
Filed Under: Athlon Sports, Michigan, Michigan State

ANN ARBOR — If you’re in the market for an Athlon Sports College Football Preview magazine in Ann Arbor then you better be fine with a Spartan dominating the cover.

Allison Williams of ESPN tweeted earlier today that a distribution error occurred where Athlon Sports sent only its college football preview magazines with a Michigan State player on the cover to an Ann Arbor store. Below is the tweet:

Odds are that these magazines aren’t flying off the stands thanks to the error. Quite a mistake to make, almost as bad as spelling a coach’s name wrong on a special edition magazine for the College Football Playoff…

Athlon Sports did respond on Twitter looking to fix the mistake but for now it’s a Sparty party at this Ann Arbor store.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch