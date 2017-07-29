Detroit Firefighter Dies On The Job, Suffers Heart Attack

DETROIT (WWJ) — Members of the Detroit Fire Department are mourning today as one of their own dies after responding to a call.

Deputy Fire Commissioner Dave Fornell says the 50-year-old man was complaining about chest pains as his company returned to the fire house. He was given medical treatment, but suffered a massive heart attack and later died after arriving to Receiving Hospital.

“Everybody is pretty well broken up about it, it’s unfortunate,” Fornell told WWJ. “We put our lives on the line every day and it’s unfortunate that something like this happens but all of our hearts and prayers go out to him and the family.

“Everything possible that could be done was done. The medics were there. It’s a very sad day for the Detroit Fire Department.”

The unnamed firefighter was a 20-year veteran.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan met with the man’s family at Receiving Hospital.