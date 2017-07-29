Wayne County, Road Repair Worker, Death, Taylor, Lincoln Park

Local Man Arraigned In Death Of Road Repair Worker

July 29, 2017 6:51 PM
Filed Under: Road Repair, Taylor, Wayne County

TAYLOR (WWJ) — A 48-year-old man was arraigned on Friday in the death of a Wayne County road repair worker and injury to another, who were struck by his truck while patching pavement.

Bobby Lee Collins of Lincoln Park is facing reckless driving and causing death and injury in a work zone charges.

Authorities say 47-year-old David Wolf and 46-year-old Wilbert King were hit on March 23 by a county truck in Taylor. Collins also worked for Wayne County as a truck driver when the incident occurred.

Wolf later died at a local hospital. King suffered injuries to his abdomen and legs.

Collins will be back in court on August 7.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch