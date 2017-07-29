Local Man Arraigned In Death Of Road Repair Worker

TAYLOR (WWJ) — A 48-year-old man was arraigned on Friday in the death of a Wayne County road repair worker and injury to another, who were struck by his truck while patching pavement.
Bobby Lee Collins of Lincoln Park is facing reckless driving and causing death and injury in a work zone charges.
Authorities say 47-year-old David Wolf and 46-year-old Wilbert King were hit on March 23 by a county truck in Taylor. Collins also worked for Wayne County as a truck driver when the incident occurred.
Wolf later died at a local hospital. King suffered injuries to his abdomen and legs.
Collins will be back in court on August 7.