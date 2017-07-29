Police: 17-Year-Old Kidnapped Detroit Boy Found Safe

DETROIT (WWJ) — A teen seen abducted from the front lawn of a home in Detroit last week has been found safe.
Detroit police confirmed that 17-year-old Jaylon Wilson has been located, however additional details have not been released at this time.
The circumstances of his return have not been released, and neither have details of any suspects.
Police say he was taken by three unknown men in an older model silver Chevy Impala or Malibu driven by an unknown female on Tuesday. It’s unclear if the teen knows his kidnappers or why he was taken.
Witnesses said he was struggling and screaming for help when he was abducted earlier this week.
