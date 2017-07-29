Report: Several Teams Still Interested In Justin Wilson

DETROIT — So it sounds like Justin Verlander won’t be moved before Monday’s trade deadline but what about the other Justin? Reports indicate he will be leaving town before 4 p.m. on Monday.

For now it appears closer Justin Wilson might be the only Tiger who is moved after all as trade talks have somewhat quieted down for everyone else on the roster. However, the Tigers still could make out pretty well if they get what some expect for Wilson.

Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports tweeted earlier today that the Tigers are in talks with the Nationals for Wilson. He mentioned that nothing was close at the time but that there are “about eight teams” in pursuit for Wilson’s services with no “clear front-runner.”

Sources: #Nationals targeting #Tigers’ Justin Wilson. Nothing close. Still about eight teams involved. No clear front-runner. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) July 29, 2017

It was reported earlier this week that the Tigers are looking for a haul similar to what the Yankees received last summer for four-time All-Star Aroldis Chapman. CBS Detroit sports reporter Will Burchfield was skeptical that Wilson will bring back as much as Chapman did last year, but one national reporter believes the Tigers will make out well for Wilson.

Mark Feinsand of MLB.com confirmed Rosenthal’s statement of multiple teams being interested in Wilson and went as far to say the Tigers “should do very well wherever they land.”

Source: Several teams still in on both Justin Wilson & Brad Hand; no deals imminent. Tigers & Padres should do very well wherever they land. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) July 29, 2017

One additional positive of Wilson is that he is controllable through 2018, making him more valuable than just a two-month rental. Wilson is 3-4 with a 2.75 ERA and 12 saves across 39 1/3 innings in 41 games this season.