QLINE, Detroit, Ridership, Numbers Increase, Transportation, Metro Detroit

Ridership Increasing On Detroit’s New QLINE

July 29, 2017 9:29 PM
Filed Under: detroit, QLINE, Ridership Numbers Up

DETROIT (AP) — M-1 Rail officials say more people are using Detroit’s new streetcars than in past weeks.

Daily ridership on the QLINE has increased from an average of 4,000 trips to 6,300 trips since mid-June. Four new certified streetcar operators have been added and six more are expected to be hired by September.

Fares will remain free through Labor Day. Officials say an average of 5,000 daily trips is expected during the system’s first full year of revenue operations.

The cost will be $1.50 to ride anywhere along the 6.6-mile roundtrip route connecting the downtown riverfront to the New Center Area.

Service started May 12 on the $140 million light rail system. The project was led by private businesses and philanthropic organizations in partnership with local, state and the federal government.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch