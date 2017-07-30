Glover Quin Gets His Wish With Two-Year Extension

By: Will Burchfield

@burchie_kid

Glover Quin stepped to the podium in Allen Park on Saturday afternoon and expressed his desire to sign an extension with the Lions.

On Sunday afternoon, Quin got his wish.

The Lions signed the veteran safety to a two-year extension through the 2019 season. The announcement from the team came just moments before its first practice of training camp.

Financial terms of the deal were not immediately disclosed.

Quin, 31, was entering the final year of his contract. He had signed a five-year, $23.5 million deal with the Lions ahead of the 2013 season.

Since then, he’s played in 66 straight games and recorded 265 tackles and 16 interceptions. His streak of 116 consecutive regular season starts, which dates back to 2009, is the seventh-longest among active players and the longest among active safeties

“Glover is one of our team leaders, and throughout his career has been a consummate professional on and off the field,” said Lions GM Bob Quinn in an official statement. “We are thrilled that he will be a Lion for the next three seasons.”

Quin’s extension may be the precursor to Matthew Stafford’s.

On Saturday, Stafford said his agent and the Lions are in ongoing discussions, but there is no timetable for a deal.

Ziggy Ansah is another key player entering the final year of his contract, and the Lions are believed to be interested in extending him.